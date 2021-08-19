American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) Shares Sold by Hills Bank & Trust Co

Hills Bank & Trust Co cut its holdings in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) by 14.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,537 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 255 shares during the period. Hills Bank & Trust Co’s holdings in American Water Works were worth $237,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in American Water Works in the 2nd quarter valued at $234,000. Founders Financial Alliance LLC acquired a new position in American Water Works in the 2nd quarter valued at $201,000. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. raised its holdings in American Water Works by 35.8% in the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 2,354 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $363,000 after acquiring an additional 620 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC raised its holdings in American Water Works by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 2,164 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $334,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in American Water Works by 15.8% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 500,266 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $77,106,000 after acquiring an additional 68,114 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of American Water Works stock opened at $178.52 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $166.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a twelve month low of $131.01 and a twelve month high of $181.75. The stock has a market cap of $32.40 billion, a PE ratio of 43.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.22 and a beta of 0.24.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.06. American Water Works had a net margin of 19.26% and a return on equity of 11.42%. The firm had revenue of $999.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.97 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 4.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 10th will be given a dividend of $0.603 per share. This represents a $2.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.35%. This is a boost from American Water Works’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 9th. American Water Works’s dividend payout ratio is 61.79%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on AWK shares. US Capital Advisors downgraded American Water Works from an “overweight” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Janney Montgomery Scott cut shares of American Water Works from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $159.00 to $181.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Argus raised shares of American Water Works from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of American Water Works from $170.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $179.50.

American Water Works Company Profile

American Water Works Co, Inc engages in the provision of complementary water and wastewater services. It operates through the following segments: Regulated Businesses; Market-Based Businesses; and Other. The Regulated Businesses segment provides water and wastewater services to customers. The Market-Based Businesses segment is responsible for Military Services Group, Contract Operations Group, Homeowner Services Group, and Keystone Operations.

