Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) Shares Bought by Hills Bank & Trust Co

Hills Bank & Trust Co raised its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) by 11.7% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,590 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 166 shares during the period. Hills Bank & Trust Co’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $131,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of BSV. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 10.3% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 32,719,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,689,202,000 after purchasing an additional 3,064,814 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 9.4% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 28,267,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,323,300,000 after purchasing an additional 2,428,658 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 321.6% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 4,572,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $375,812,000 after purchasing an additional 3,488,031 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 13.1% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,363,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $358,630,000 after purchasing an additional 504,196 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toews Corp ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $309,731,000.

Shares of BSV stock opened at $82.15 on Thursday. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $81.99 and a 52-week high of $83.21. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $82.22.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

