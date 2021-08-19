Icon Wealth Partners LLC Sells 701 Shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Icon Wealth Partners LLC lessened its holdings in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) by 14.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,257 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 701 shares during the quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $390,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Evercore Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Evercore Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,291,802 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $100,321,000 after purchasing an additional 7,187 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 12.3% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 14,006,538 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,087,752,000 after purchasing an additional 1,530,364 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 39,442 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,063,000 after purchasing an additional 3,593 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 43.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors now owns 13,553 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,242,000 after purchasing an additional 4,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 14.4% during the 1st quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 22,843 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,774,000 after purchasing an additional 2,881 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.01% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Sharon Yeshaya sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.64, for a total value of $239,100.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 24,895 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,380,957.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Andrew M. Saperstein sold 11,465 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.97, for a total value of $1,065,901.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 25,430 shares of company stock worth $2,370,902 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

MS opened at $101.26 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23. The stock has a market cap of $184.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.55. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $93.73. Morgan Stanley has a 1 year low of $45.86 and a 1 year high of $104.77.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $14.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.99 billion. Morgan Stanley had a net margin of 23.89% and a return on equity of 14.86%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.96 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Morgan Stanley will post 7.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Morgan Stanley declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Monday, June 28th that allows the company to buyback $12.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to reacquire up to 7.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 30th were paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.77%. This is a boost from Morgan Stanley’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley’s payout ratio is presently 42.55%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Argus raised their price target on shares of Morgan Stanley from $93.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Seaport Res Ptn downgraded shares of Morgan Stanley from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley from $92.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Seaport Global Securities downgraded shares of Morgan Stanley from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley from $93.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.74.

Morgan Stanley Company Profile

Morgan Stanley operates as a global financial services company. The firm provides investment banking products and services to its clients and customers including corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals. It operates through the following segments: Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management.

