Skylands Capital LLC Sells 3,400 Shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

Skylands Capital LLC lessened its position in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) by 9.2% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 33,525 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,400 shares during the period. Skylands Capital LLC’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $3,979,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new position in Intercontinental Exchange during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 68.0% in the 1st quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 252 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the period. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. boosted its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 743.3% in the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 253 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the period. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in Intercontinental Exchange in the 1st quarter worth $29,000. 83.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms recently weighed in on ICE. Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $133.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Intercontinental Exchange from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $136.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $122.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Intercontinental Exchange currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $128.50.

NYSE:ICE traded up $0.45 on Thursday, hitting $115.84. 16,859 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,371,694. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a 52 week low of $92.41 and a 52 week high of $122.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.24 billion, a PE ratio of 23.08 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The business has a 50-day moving average of $117.93.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16. Intercontinental Exchange had a return on equity of 13.16% and a net margin of 32.25%. Sell-side analysts predict that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 4.88 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 15th. Intercontinental Exchange’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.27%.

In other news, COO Mark Wassersug sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.22, for a total value of $240,440.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Andrew J. Surdykowski sold 1,458 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.96, for a total value of $164,695.68. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 40,727 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,600,521.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 114,382 shares of company stock valued at $12,945,124 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Intercontinental Exchange Profile

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc engages in the management of online marketplace. It operates through the following segments: Exchanges; Fixed Income and Data Services; and Mortgage Technology. The company was founded by Jeffrey C. Sprecher in May 2000 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

