Skylands Capital LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM)

Skylands Capital LLC lowered its holdings in Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) by 27.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 44,525 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock after selling 16,600 shares during the period. Skylands Capital LLC’s holdings in Akamai Technologies were worth $5,192,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of AKAM. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Akamai Technologies by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 964,531 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $101,263,000 after purchasing an additional 26,437 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its stake in Akamai Technologies by 12.0% in the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,081 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $213,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. MTM Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Akamai Technologies in the 1st quarter worth about $471,000. Appleton Partners Inc. MA increased its stake in Akamai Technologies by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 4,268 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $435,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LGT Capital Partners LTD. increased its stake in Akamai Technologies by 12.3% in the 1st quarter. LGT Capital Partners LTD. now owns 1,485,384 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $151,361,000 after acquiring an additional 162,814 shares during the last quarter. 79.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Akamai Technologies alerts:

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on AKAM shares. Truist upped their target price on Akamai Technologies from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Needham & Company LLC lowered Akamai Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Akamai Technologies from $130.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Truist Securities upped their target price on Akamai Technologies from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their target price on Akamai Technologies from $119.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $125.40.

In related news, CFO Edward J. Mcgowan sold 16,124 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.41, for a total transaction of $1,893,118.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 8,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,053,989.57. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Monte E. Ford sold 9,550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.29, for a total value of $1,120,119.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,482,193.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 46,348 shares of company stock valued at $5,468,022 over the last 90 days. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

AKAM stock traded up $0.38 during trading on Thursday, hitting $112.60. 4,518 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,642,658. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.97, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.44. Akamai Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $92.64 and a 1 year high of $124.91. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $116.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 3.48 and a quick ratio of 3.48.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.30. Akamai Technologies had a return on equity of 17.07% and a net margin of 17.52%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Akamai Technologies, Inc. will post 4.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Akamai Technologies Profile

Akamai Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of cloud services for delivering, optimizing, and securing content and business applications over the Internet. Its products include security, web performance, media delivery, and network operator. The company was founded by Frank T. Leighton, Jonathan Seelig, Randall S.

Featured Article: What is a good rate of return for a mutual fund?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AKAM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM).

Receive News & Ratings for Akamai Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Akamai Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.