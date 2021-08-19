Hillenbrand, Inc. (NYSE:HI) Shares Sold by Skylands Capital LLC

Skylands Capital LLC decreased its stake in shares of Hillenbrand, Inc. (NYSE:HI) by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 170,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,550 shares during the period. Skylands Capital LLC’s holdings in Hillenbrand were worth $7,494,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Hillenbrand by 261.9% during the 1st quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 508 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Hillenbrand in the first quarter worth about $91,000. Huntington National Bank lifted its position in shares of Hillenbrand by 15.7% in the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares in the last quarter. Pflug Koory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hillenbrand in the second quarter worth approximately $103,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. lifted its position in shares of Hillenbrand by 31.2% in the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 636 shares in the last quarter. 82.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:HI traded down $0.15 during trading on Thursday, reaching $43.48. The stock had a trading volume of 873 shares, compared to its average volume of 381,378. Hillenbrand, Inc. has a 52 week low of $26.35 and a 52 week high of $52.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $44.09.

Hillenbrand (NYSE:HI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $695.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $686.00 million. Hillenbrand had a net margin of 6.70% and a return on equity of 23.51%. Hillenbrand’s quarterly revenue was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.65 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Hillenbrand, Inc. will post 3.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP J Michael Whitted sold 6,374 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.07, for a total value of $280,902.18. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 7,784 shares in the company, valued at approximately $343,040.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 3.03% of the stock is owned by insiders.

HI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Hillenbrand from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. TheStreet lowered shares of Hillenbrand from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th.

Hillenbrand, Inc operates as a diversified industrial company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Advanced Process Solutions, Molding Technology Solutions, and Batesville. The Advanced Process Solutions segment designs, engineers, manufactures, markets, and services process and material handling equipment and systems comprising compounding, extrusion, and material handling equipment, and equipment system design; screening and separating equipment; flow control solutions; and size reduction equipment for various industries, including plastics, food and pharmaceuticals, chemicals, fertilizers, minerals and mining, energy, wastewater treatment, forest products, and other general industrials.

