Skylands Capital LLC Decreases Position in Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI)

Skylands Capital LLC lowered its stake in shares of Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI) by 22.0% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 178,700 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 50,375 shares during the quarter. Cogent Communications accounts for 1.6% of Skylands Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Skylands Capital LLC’s holdings in Cogent Communications were worth $13,740,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CCOI. McIlrath & Eck LLC boosted its holdings in Cogent Communications by 1,771.4% in the 1st quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 393 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 372 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its holdings in Cogent Communications by 27.3% in the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 690 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the period. Quantitative Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Cogent Communications in the 1st quarter worth approximately $202,000. NJ State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan bought a new position in Cogent Communications in the 1st quarter worth approximately $206,000. Finally, Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP bought a new position in Cogent Communications in the 1st quarter worth approximately $221,000. 83.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, VP Timothy G. Oneill sold 2,400 shares of Cogent Communications stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.18, for a total value of $180,432.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 33,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,526,048. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Raymond B. Kummer sold 846 shares of Cogent Communications stock in a transaction on Friday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.24, for a total transaction of $66,191.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 47,154 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,689,328.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 20,196 shares of company stock worth $1,553,283. 11.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have commented on CCOI. Oppenheimer raised shares of Cogent Communications from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, April 30th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Cogent Communications from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Moffett Nathanson raised their price target on shares of Cogent Communications from $70.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Cogent Communications from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $70.00 to $84.00 in a report on Sunday, May 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Cogent Communications from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $70.00 to $93.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $84.50.

Shares of NASDAQ CCOI traded down $1.06 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $70.92. 465 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 280,283. Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $53.20 and a 52 week high of $80.00. The stock has a market cap of $3.38 billion, a PE ratio of 654.42 and a beta of 0.13. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $76.48.

Cogent Communications (NASDAQ:CCOI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The technology company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.26). Cogent Communications had a negative return on equity of 11.90% and a net margin of 0.82%. The company had revenue of $147.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $146.78 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.19 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. will post 0.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, August 20th will be given a $0.805 dividend. This represents a $3.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.54%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 19th. This is a boost from Cogent Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. Cogent Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 410.53%.

Cogent Communications Company Profile

Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of internet access and Internet Protocol communications solutions. It offers internet access and data transport through its fiber optic, IP data-only network, ethernet transport, and colocation services. The company was founded by David Schaeffer in August 1999 and is headquartered in Washington, DC.

