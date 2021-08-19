Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI) Shares Gap Up on Strong Earnings

Bath & Body Works Inc (NYSE:BBWI) shares gapped up prior to trading on Thursday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The stock had previously closed at $59.44, but opened at $62.00. Bath & Body Works shares last traded at $63.76, with a volume of 49,646 shares traded.

The company reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.59. The company had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.69 billion. Bath & Body Works had a negative return on equity of 137.83% and a net margin of 10.73%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 36.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.25 earnings per share.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, August 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.94%. Bath & Body Works’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.34%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Bath & Body Works from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Bath & Body Works from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $78.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. B. Riley raised their target price on Bath & Body Works from $71.93 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Robert W. Baird raised Bath & Body Works from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $85.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Bath & Body Works from $63.04 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Bath & Body Works currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $78.71.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. 3G Sahana Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Bath & Body Works in the second quarter valued at approximately $63,729,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new position in shares of Bath & Body Works in the second quarter valued at approximately $9,853,000. Tobam bought a new position in shares of Bath & Body Works in the second quarter valued at approximately $4,776,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. bought a new position in shares of Bath & Body Works in the second quarter valued at approximately $3,165,000. Finally, Kalos Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Bath & Body Works in the second quarter valued at approximately $263,000. 77.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The firm has a market cap of $17.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.75.

About Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI)

L Brands, through Bath & Body Works, Victoria’s Secret and PINK, is an international company. The company operates 2,669 company-operated specialty stores in the United States, Canada and Greater China, in more than 700 franchised locations worldwide and through its websites worldwide.

