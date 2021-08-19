General Motors (NYSE:GM) Stake Lifted by Skylands Capital LLC

Skylands Capital LLC grew its holdings in General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) by 0.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 726,500 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 550 shares during the quarter. General Motors comprises 5.1% of Skylands Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Skylands Capital LLC owned about 0.05% of General Motors worth $42,987,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of General Motors by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 19,423,763 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,112,764,000 after purchasing an additional 949,040 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of General Motors by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 14,394,184 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $827,218,000 after purchasing an additional 84,386 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of General Motors by 73.0% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 12,135,664 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $697,315,000 after purchasing an additional 5,119,027 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of General Motors by 31.7% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,732,480 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $674,148,000 after purchasing an additional 2,820,610 shares during the period. Finally, Putnam Investments LLC lifted its position in General Motors by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 9,314,452 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $535,208,000 after acquiring an additional 315,057 shares during the period. 76.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on General Motors from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. UBS Group increased their price objective on General Motors from $75.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on General Motors from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Wedbush initiated coverage on General Motors in a report on Thursday, July 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $85.00 price target for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on General Motors from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. General Motors currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $68.41.

In related news, EVP Randall D. Mott sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.01, for a total value of $384,060.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 122,113 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,816,453.13. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, EVP Matthew Tsien sold 192,986 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.83, for a total value of $12,125,310.38. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 237,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,923,381.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 215,975 shares of company stock valued at $13,595,817. 0.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE GM traded down $1.13 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $49.71. 309,192 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,905,170. General Motors has a 52-week low of $28.24 and a 52-week high of $64.30. The company has a market capitalization of $72.17 billion, a PE ratio of 5.88, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $57.10.

General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The auto manufacturer reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $34.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.66 billion. General Motors had a return on equity of 25.11% and a net margin of 9.13%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 103.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.50) earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that General Motors will post 6.2 EPS for the current year.

General Motors Company Profile

General Motors Co engages in the designing, manufacturing, and selling of cars, trucks and automobile parts. It also provides automotive financing services through General Motors Financial Company, Inc The firm operates through the following segments: GM North America, GM International, Cruise and GM Financial.

