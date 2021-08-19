Epiq Partners LLC Grows Stock Position in AquaBounty Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AQB)

Epiq Partners LLC lifted its stake in AquaBounty Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AQB) by 6.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 716,511 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 42,011 shares during the period. AquaBounty Technologies comprises about 1.9% of Epiq Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Epiq Partners LLC’s holdings in AquaBounty Technologies were worth $3,840,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. SNS Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in AquaBounty Technologies in the second quarter valued at $54,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. purchased a new stake in AquaBounty Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth about $123,000. Usca Ria LLC lifted its holdings in AquaBounty Technologies by 13.4% during the 2nd quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 224,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,205,000 after buying an additional 26,600 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. purchased a new stake in AquaBounty Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth about $56,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in AquaBounty Technologies during the 1st quarter worth about $103,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.02% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on AQB shares. Lake Street Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of AquaBounty Technologies in a report on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded AquaBounty Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Oppenheimer started coverage on AquaBounty Technologies in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $7.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.00.

Shares of AquaBounty Technologies stock traded down $0.09 on Thursday, hitting $4.28. The stock had a trading volume of 2,959 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,020,576. The firm has a market cap of $303.99 million, a PE ratio of -12.14 and a beta of 1.08. AquaBounty Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $2.76 and a 52-week high of $13.32. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $5.27. The company has a current ratio of 81.69, a quick ratio of 80.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

AquaBounty Technologies (NASDAQ:AQB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $0.23 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.53 million. AquaBounty Technologies had a negative return on equity of 12.07% and a negative net margin of 4,549.88%. As a group, research analysts predict that AquaBounty Technologies, Inc. will post -0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AquaBounty Technologies

AquaBounty Technologies, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on improving productivity in the commercial aquaculture industry in the United States and Canada. It offers AquAdvantage Salmon, a bioengineered Atlantic salmon for human consumption; and sells conventional Atlantic salmon, salmon eggs, fry, and byproducts.

