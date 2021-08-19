Venturi Wealth Management LLC Buys 98 Shares of Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM)

Venturi Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,804 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Humana were worth $1,241,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Humana by 3.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,352,180 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $5,178,651,000 after purchasing an additional 385,141 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Humana by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,089,140 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,229,872,000 after acquiring an additional 99,832 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in shares of Humana by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,875,237 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $786,294,000 after acquiring an additional 46,973 shares in the last quarter. Newport Trust Co lifted its position in Humana by 1.4% during the first quarter. Newport Trust Co now owns 1,464,234 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $613,880,000 after purchasing an additional 20,452 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in Humana by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,261,640 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $528,961,000 after buying an additional 91,169 shares in the last quarter. 83.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on HUM shares. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on shares of Humana in a report on Friday, July 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $455.65 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Humana in a report on Monday, May 24th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $472.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Humana from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $490.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, July 16th. upped their target price on Humana from $496.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Humana from $440.00 to $514.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $480.65.

Shares of Humana stock traded up $1.32 during trading on Thursday, reaching $409.48. 582 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 939,101. Humana Inc. has a 1 year low of $370.22 and a 1 year high of $475.44. The firm has a market cap of $52.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $438.61.

Humana (NYSE:HUM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The insurance provider reported $6.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.86 by $0.03. Humana had a return on equity of 13.62% and a net margin of 3.09%. On average, analysts predict that Humana Inc. will post 21.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.68%. Humana’s payout ratio is currently 14.93%.

About Humana

Humana Inc engages in the provision of health insurance services. The firm operates through the following segments: Retail, Group and Specialty and Healthcare Services. The Retail segment consists of products sold on a retail basis to individuals including medical and supplemental benefit plans such as Medicare, and State-based Medicaid contracts.

