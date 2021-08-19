Epiq Partners LLC Buys 1,548 Shares of Cardiovascular Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSII)

Epiq Partners LLC raised its holdings in Cardiovascular Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSII) by 25.8% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 7,548 shares of the medical device company’s stock after buying an additional 1,548 shares during the period. Epiq Partners LLC’s holdings in Cardiovascular Systems were worth $322,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Cardiovascular Systems by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,105,344 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $272,419,000 after acquiring an additional 135,455 shares during the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC grew its position in Cardiovascular Systems by 12.3% in the 1st quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 3,449,630 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $132,259,000 after acquiring an additional 378,460 shares during the last quarter. RGM Capital LLC grew its position in Cardiovascular Systems by 38.2% in the 1st quarter. RGM Capital LLC now owns 1,622,175 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $62,194,000 after acquiring an additional 448,477 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Cardiovascular Systems by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 757,279 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $29,034,000 after acquiring an additional 64,525 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Cardiovascular Systems by 69.2% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 396,787 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $15,212,000 after acquiring an additional 162,229 shares during the last quarter. 87.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CSII traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $36.16. 495 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 214,885. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 5.21 and a quick ratio of 4.62. The company has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -105.94 and a beta of 0.85. Cardiovascular Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $31.53 and a 52 week high of $48.28. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $40.00.

Cardiovascular Systems (NASDAQ:CSII) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The medical device company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $70.99 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $69.00 million. Cardiovascular Systems had a negative return on equity of 4.95% and a negative net margin of 5.18%. Cardiovascular Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 66.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Cardiovascular Systems, Inc. will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CSII has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Northland Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 price objective on shares of Cardiovascular Systems in a research report on Friday, July 16th. SVB Leerink set a $38.75 price target on Cardiovascular Systems and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. TheStreet downgraded Cardiovascular Systems from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on Cardiovascular Systems in a research report on Monday, May 24th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $43.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.95.

About Cardiovascular Systems

Cardiovascular Systems, Inc is a medical device company, which engages in the development and commercialization of solutions for treating vascular and coronary disease. It offers orbital atherectomy systems for both peripheral and coronary commercial applications. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in St.

