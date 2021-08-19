Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. (NYSE:BEP) Position Lowered by Epiq Partners LLC

Epiq Partners LLC decreased its stake in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. (NYSE:BEP) (TSE:BEP) by 12.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 51,935 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 7,250 shares during the period. Epiq Partners LLC’s holdings in Brookfield Renewable Partners were worth $2,003,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of BEP. Hudock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners by 332.2% during the first quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 1,314 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 1,010 shares during the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners during the first quarter worth about $65,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners by 212.3% during the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,727 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 1,174 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners by 50.0% during the first quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 2,137 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 712 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners by 47.1% during the second quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 3,972 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $153,000 after purchasing an additional 1,271 shares during the last quarter. 51.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of BEP traded up $0.21 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $37.92. 616 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 400,699. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.42. The company has a market cap of $10.43 billion, a PE ratio of -42.69 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. has a 12 month low of $29.03 and a 12 month high of $49.87.

Brookfield Renewable Partners (NYSE:BEP) (TSE:BEP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.10). Brookfield Renewable Partners had a negative net margin of 9.25% and a negative return on equity of 1.80%. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $928.42 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.43 EPS. Brookfield Renewable Partners’s revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. will post -0.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.3038 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 30th. This represents a $1.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.20%. Brookfield Renewable Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently -95.08%.

BEP has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Raymond James reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $41.00 target price on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners in a report on Monday, August 9th. TheStreet raised shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, TD Securities cut their target price on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners from $47.00 to $44.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.38.

Brookfield Renewable Partners Company Profile

Brookfield Renewable Partners LP engages in owning a portfolio of renewable power generating facilities primarily in North America, Colombia, Brazil, Europe, India, and China.. It operates through following segments: Hydroelectric, Wind, Solar, Energy Transition, and Corporate. The Energy Transition segment distributes generation, pumped storage, cogeneration, and biomass.

