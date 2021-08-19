NexPoint Real Estate Finance, Inc. (NYSE:NREF) Short Interest Update

NexPoint Real Estate Finance, Inc. (NYSE:NREF) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 6,500 shares, a growth of 38.3% from the July 15th total of 4,700 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 37,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on NREF. Zacks Investment Research upgraded NexPoint Real Estate Finance from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of NexPoint Real Estate Finance in a report on Sunday. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $22.50 target price on shares of NexPoint Real Estate Finance in a research report on Monday, August 2nd.

Get NexPoint Real Estate Finance alerts:

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of NexPoint Real Estate Finance by 24.1% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 158,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,938,000 after purchasing an additional 30,743 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of NexPoint Real Estate Finance by 3.8% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 38,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $716,000 after purchasing an additional 1,397 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in NexPoint Real Estate Finance during the first quarter valued at about $41,000. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in NexPoint Real Estate Finance by 25.6% during the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 16,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $302,000 after buying an additional 3,314 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP boosted its stake in NexPoint Real Estate Finance by 5.4% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 12,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,000 after buying an additional 638 shares in the last quarter. 37.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NREF stock traded down $0.10 on Thursday, hitting $20.50. 1,399 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 43,723. The company has a quick ratio of 1,072.05, a current ratio of 1,072.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.14. The company has a market cap of $112.73 million, a P/E ratio of 5.60 and a beta of 2.30. NexPoint Real Estate Finance has a 1-year low of $13.13 and a 1-year high of $23.97. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $20.70.

NexPoint Real Estate Finance (NYSE:NREF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.07. NexPoint Real Estate Finance had a return on equity of 13.96% and a net margin of 103.79%. On average, analysts predict that NexPoint Real Estate Finance will post 2.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.475 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.27%. NexPoint Real Estate Finance’s payout ratio is currently 123.38%.

NexPoint Real Estate Finance Company Profile

NexPoint Real Estate Finance, Inc operates as a real estate finance company in the United States. It focuses on originating, structuring, and investing in first mortgage loans, mezzanine loans, preferred equity, and preferred stock, as well as multifamily commercial mortgage backed securities securitizations.

Recommended Story: What is the QQQ ETF?

Receive News & Ratings for NexPoint Real Estate Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NexPoint Real Estate Finance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.