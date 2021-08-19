The Pennant Group (NASDAQ:PNTG) Shares Gap Up to $26.47

The Pennant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNTG) gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $26.47, but opened at $27.13. The Pennant Group shares last traded at $25.68, with a volume of 399 shares trading hands.

A number of research firms have commented on PNTG. Truist dropped their price objective on shares of The Pennant Group from $44.00 to $35.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Truist Securities dropped their price objective on shares of The Pennant Group from $44.00 to $35.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of The Pennant Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of The Pennant Group from $50.00 to $44.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The Pennant Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.80.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $36.75. The stock has a market cap of $743.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.18 and a beta of 2.63.

The Pennant Group (NASDAQ:PNTG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.03. The Pennant Group had a net margin of 2.85% and a return on equity of 17.47%. Analysts predict that The Pennant Group, Inc. will post 0.68 earnings per share for the current year.

In other The Pennant Group news, CEO Daniel H. Walker sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.08, for a total value of $2,004,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,193,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $47,843,135.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Daniel H. Walker sold 5,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.03, for a total transaction of $224,553.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,193,691 shares in the company, valued at approximately $52,558,214.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 75,721 shares of company stock worth $3,089,795. 10.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of The Pennant Group by 3.0% in the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 10,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $473,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in shares of The Pennant Group by 32.5% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc raised its position in shares of The Pennant Group by 4.5% in the second quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 9,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $374,000 after buying an additional 396 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its position in shares of The Pennant Group by 2.4% in the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 17,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $720,000 after buying an additional 406 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of The Pennant Group by 1.6% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 29,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,360,000 after buying an additional 461 shares during the last quarter. 87.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The Pennant Group, Inc provides healthcare services in Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Iowa, Montana, Nevada, Oklahoma, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, Wisconsin, and Wyoming. It operates in two segments, Home Health and Hospice Services, and Senior Living Services. The company offers home health services, including clinical services, such as nursing, speech, occupational and physical therapy, medical social work, and home health aide services; and hospice services comprising clinical care, education, and counseling services for the physical, spiritual, and psychosocial needs of terminally ill patients and their families.

