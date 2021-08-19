Labrador Iron Ore Royalty (TSE:LIF) Trading Down 6.7%

Labrador Iron Ore Royalty Co. (TSE:LIF)’s share price was down 6.7% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$42.63 and last traded at C$43.03. Approximately 154,150 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 51% from the average daily volume of 313,355 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$46.10.

LIF has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. TD Securities increased their target price on shares of Labrador Iron Ore Royalty from C$48.00 to C$51.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Labrador Iron Ore Royalty from C$45.00 to C$49.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Labrador Iron Ore Royalty from C$42.00 to C$50.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Labrador Iron Ore Royalty from C$40.00 to C$42.50 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Eight Capital upped their price objective on shares of Labrador Iron Ore Royalty from C$45.00 to C$47.50 in a research note on Monday, May 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Labrador Iron Ore Royalty currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$49.17.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$48.14. The company has a market cap of C$2.70 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.32.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were paid a $1.75 dividend. This is an increase from Labrador Iron Ore Royalty’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $7.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 16.62%. Labrador Iron Ore Royalty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 93.37%.

About Labrador Iron Ore Royalty (TSE:LIF)

Labrador Iron Ore Royalty Corporation, through its subsidiary, Hollinger-Hanna Limited, holds a 15.10% equity interest in Iron Ore Company of Canada (IOC) that produces and processes an iron ores at Labrador City, Newfoundland and Labrador. IOC produces seaborne iron ore pellets; and sells standard and low silica acid, flux, and direct reduction pellets, as well as iron ore concentrate.

