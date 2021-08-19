Ajax I (NYSE:AJAX) Hits New 12-Month Low at $8.10

Ajax I (NYSE:AJAX)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $8.10 and last traded at $8.10, with a volume of 1175 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $8.29.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.89.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ajax I during the 1st quarter valued at $129,000. Corvex Management LP purchased a new stake in Ajax I during the 1st quarter valued at about $10,260,000. MYDA Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Ajax I during the 1st quarter valued at about $513,000. Suvretta Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Ajax I during the 1st quarter valued at about $22,213,000. Finally, Graham Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Ajax I during the 1st quarter valued at about $19,734,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.68% of the company’s stock.

Ajax I does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. Ajax I was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

