IoTeX Trading 23.4% Lower Over Last Week (IOTX)

IoTeX (CURRENCY:IOTX) traded up 3.8% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on August 19th. IoTeX has a total market capitalization of $755.21 million and approximately $204.13 million worth of IoTeX was traded on exchanges in the last day. One IoTeX coin can now be bought for about $0.0792 or 0.00000175 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, IoTeX has traded 23.4% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get IoTeX alerts:

Solana (SOL) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $71.61 or 0.00158621 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002216 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $25.46 or 0.00056393 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00002998 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.83 or 0.00015124 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002219 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $383.16 or 0.00848767 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $21.49 or 0.00047602 BTC.

IoTeX Coin Profile

IoTeX (CRYPTO:IOTX) is a Roll-DPoS coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 21st, 2018. IoTeX’s total supply is 9,626,124,332 coins and its circulating supply is 9,540,779,324 coins. IoTeX’s official Twitter account is @iotex_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . IoTeX’s official website is iotex.io . The Reddit community for IoTeX is /r/IoTex and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for IoTeX is medium.com/@iotex

According to CryptoCompare, “IoTeX Network is a decentralized platform of privacy-centric blockchain for various vendors to build dApps for IoT. IOTX is an ERC20 token that serves as the network 'fuel'. It is required to use certain designed functions on the IoTeX Network such as executing transactions and running the distributed applications on the IoTeX Network. “

IoTeX Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as IoTeX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade IoTeX should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy IoTeX using one of the exchanges listed above.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “IOTXUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for IoTeX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for IoTeX and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.