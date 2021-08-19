MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 13.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 830 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in The Home Depot were worth $264,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of HD. Chase Investment Counsel Corp grew its holdings in The Home Depot by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Chase Investment Counsel Corp now owns 1,419 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $433,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in The Home Depot by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,424 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $740,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement & Preservation of GA LLC grew its holdings in The Home Depot by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement & Preservation of GA LLC now owns 4,577 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,466,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Bingham Osborn & Scarborough LLC grew its holdings in The Home Depot by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Bingham Osborn & Scarborough LLC now owns 1,568 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $479,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA grew its holdings in The Home Depot by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA now owns 1,923 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $613,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. 65.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HD has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on The Home Depot from $340.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut The Home Depot from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $338.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating on shares of The Home Depot in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on The Home Depot from $377.00 to $386.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on The Home Depot from $288.00 to $375.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Home Depot presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $336.04.

In other news, EVP Matt Carey sold 113,138 shares of The Home Depot stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $316.00, for a total transaction of $35,751,608.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 78,594 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,835,704. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE HD opened at $319.00 on Thursday. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 1 year low of $246.59 and a 1 year high of $345.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $339.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.85, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 1.11. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $321.34.

The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.43 by $0.10. The Home Depot had a return on equity of 963.88% and a net margin of 10.45%. The business had revenue of $41.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.74 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $4.02 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 14.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Home Depot declared that its board has approved a share buyback program on Thursday, May 20th that permits the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the home improvement retailer to repurchase up to 5.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The Home Depot Company Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, building materials, lawn and garden products, and dÃ©cor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

