Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC Makes New Investment in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 8,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,341,000.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RSP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 216.3% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,656,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,509,633,000 after acquiring an additional 7,287,461 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 20.0% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,537,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,492,813,000 after acquiring an additional 1,753,207 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 203.0% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,250,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $743,729,000 after acquiring an additional 3,517,672 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 283.8% in the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 4,663,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $660,589,000 after acquiring an additional 3,448,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 10.2% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,784,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $536,143,000 after acquiring an additional 350,760 shares during the last quarter.

RSP stock opened at $152.61 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $151.64. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 12 month low of $103.48 and a 12 month high of $155.62.

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

