Blue Whale EXchange (BWX) Hits Market Capitalization of $1.34 Million

Blue Whale EXchange (CURRENCY:BWX) traded up 17.8% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on August 19th. Blue Whale EXchange has a total market cap of $1.34 million and $143,911.00 worth of Blue Whale EXchange was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Blue Whale EXchange coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0345 or 0.00000076 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Blue Whale EXchange has traded 7.9% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002206 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $25.71 or 0.00056704 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002993 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.84 or 0.00015090 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002209 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $387.75 or 0.00855067 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.64 or 0.00047713 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $47.29 or 0.00104278 BTC.

Blue Whale EXchange Coin Profile

BWX is a coin. Blue Whale EXchange’s total supply is 64,320,000 coins and its circulating supply is 38,904,018 coins. The official message board for Blue Whale EXchange is medium.com/blue-whale-foundation . Blue Whale EXchange’s official website is www.bluewhale.foundation . Blue Whale EXchange’s official Twitter account is @BlueWhaleFdn . The Reddit community for Blue Whale EXchange is /r/BlueWhaleFdn and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bluewhale is a decentralized ecosystem that provides freelancers around the world with the rights and benefits that were previously unavailable for them. “

