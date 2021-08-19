Ichor (NASDAQ:ICHR) Shares Gap Down to $39.46

Ichor Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:ICHR) shares gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $39.46, but opened at $37.62. Ichor shares last traded at $38.66, with a volume of 743 shares.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ICHR. B. Riley decreased their price target on shares of Ichor from $78.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of Ichor from $46.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ichor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Ichor has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $57.14.

Get Ichor alerts:

The company has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.46 and a beta of 2.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 2.73. The company’s fifty day moving average is $49.14.

Ichor (NASDAQ:ICHR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $282.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $285.00 million. Ichor had a return on equity of 19.50% and a net margin of 5.94%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Ichor Holdings, Ltd. will post 3.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Ichor news, Director Thomas M. Rohrs sold 65,908 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.89, for a total transaction of $3,683,598.12. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 165,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,249,962.67. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Kevin M. Canty sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.81, for a total value of $561,720.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ICHR. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Ichor during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Ichor during the 1st quarter worth $47,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in Ichor during the 2nd quarter worth $59,000. US Bancorp DE increased its position in Ichor by 571.3% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,356 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 1,154 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in Ichor by 236.8% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,640 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 1,153 shares during the period. 73.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ichor Company Profile (NASDAQ:ICHR)

Ichor Holdings Ltd. engages in designing, engineering, and manufacturing fluid delivery subsystems for semiconductor capital equipment. It offers gas and chemical delivery systems, which are key elements of the process tools used in the manufacturing of semiconductor devices. The firm also manufactures precision machined components, weldments, and proprietary products for use in fluid delivery systems for direct sales to its customers.

Recommended Story: Overweight

Receive News & Ratings for Ichor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ichor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.