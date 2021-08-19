Vale (NYSE:VALE) Shares Gap Down to $19.31

Shares of Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE) gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $19.31, but opened at $18.50. Vale shares last traded at $18.25, with a volume of 331,757 shares changing hands.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on VALE. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Vale from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. HSBC increased their price objective on Vale from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Scotiabank reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $26.00 price objective (up from $24.00) on shares of Vale in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.53.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.86. The stock has a market cap of $93.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.11 and a beta of 1.01.

Vale (NYSE:VALE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The basic materials company reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $16.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.78 billion. Vale had a return on equity of 65.49% and a net margin of 30.59%. Research analysts predict that Vale S.A. will post 5.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a Variable dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 25th were paid a $1.8803 dividend. This is a boost from Vale’s previous Variable dividend of $0.30. This represents a dividend yield of 8.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 24th. Vale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.61%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Vale by 11.5% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,910,097 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $43,569,000 after acquiring an additional 196,560 shares in the last quarter. X Square Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vale in the second quarter valued at $241,000. Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in shares of Vale in the second quarter valued at $606,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Vale by 3.2% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 77,537,326 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,768,628,000 after acquiring an additional 2,437,076 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Miller Value Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vale in the second quarter valued at $11,063,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.29% of the company’s stock.

Vale Company Profile (NYSE:VALE)

Vale SA engages in the production and exportation of iron ore, pellets, manganese, and iron alloys. It operates through the following segments: Ferrous Minerals, Base Metals, and Coal. The Ferrous Minerals segment includes production and extraction of iron ore, iron ore pellets, manganese, other ferrous products, and logistic services.

