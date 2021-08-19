Evergy (NYSE:EVRG) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Evergy (NYSE:EVRG) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.200-$3.400 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $3.330. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

EVRG has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut Evergy from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $70.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on Evergy in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued a buy rating and a $68.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Evergy from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $72.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn restated a buy rating on shares of Evergy in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $68.20.

Shares of NYSE:EVRG traded down $0.34 on Thursday, hitting $68.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,284 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,458,530. Evergy has a 12 month low of $48.61 and a 12 month high of $69.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 0.37. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $64.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.

Evergy (NYSE:EVRG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.23 billion. Evergy had a net margin of 14.51% and a return on equity of 8.82%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.68 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Evergy will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 20th. Investors of record on Friday, August 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.535 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $2.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.12%. Evergy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 69.03%.

Evergy, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of electricity through its subsidiaries. It focuses on the regulation of electric utilities and development of electric transmission projects. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Kansas City, MO.

