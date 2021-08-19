Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Envestnet, Inc. (NYSE:ENV) Will Post Earnings of $0.56 Per Share

Analysts expect that Envestnet, Inc. (NYSE:ENV) will post earnings of $0.56 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for Envestnet’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.46 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.58. Envestnet reported earnings of $0.72 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 22.2%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Envestnet will report full-year earnings of $2.32 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.10 to $2.40. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $2.40 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.28 to $2.50. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Envestnet.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on ENV shares. Jefferies Financial Group cut Envestnet from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $95.00 to $63.00 in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Truist decreased their target price on Envestnet from $95.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Truist Securities decreased their target price on Envestnet from $95.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on Envestnet from $86.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.67.

Shares of NYSE ENV traded down $0.75 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $76.95. The company had a trading volume of 285,933 shares, compared to its average volume of 570,250. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a current ratio of 1.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.19 billion, a PE ratio of 274.82 and a beta of 1.28. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $76.06. Envestnet has a 1-year low of $61.00 and a 1-year high of $88.45.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Stephens Inc. AR boosted its position in Envestnet by 3.4% during the first quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 4,509 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $326,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. CWM Advisors LLC boosted its position in Envestnet by 3.1% during the second quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 5,544 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $421,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in Envestnet by 0.3% during the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 55,483 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,209,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank boosted its position in Envestnet by 6.9% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 2,914 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $212,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HM Payson & Co. boosted its position in Envestnet by 2.2% during the first quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 9,275 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $670,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. 91.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Envestnet, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides wealth management software and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through Envestnet Wealth Solutions and Envestnet Data & Analytics segments. The company's product and services include Envestnet | Enterprise, which provides an end-to-end open architecture wealth management platform, as well as offers data aggregation and reporting, data analytics, and digital advice capabilities; Envestnet | Tamarac that provides trading, rebalancing, portfolio accounting, performance reporting, and client relationship management software; and Envestnet | MoneyGuide that provides goals-based financial planning solutions to the financial services industry.

