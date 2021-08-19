Marten Transport, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRTN) to Issue $0.54 None Dividend

Marten Transport, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRTN) declared a None dividend on Tuesday, August 17th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 20th will be paid a dividend of 0.54 per share by the transportation company on Monday, October 4th. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 17th.

Marten Transport has increased its dividend payment by 100.0% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

Shares of MRTN opened at $15.30 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.98. The firm has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.28 and a beta of 0.98. Marten Transport has a fifty-two week low of $14.79 and a fifty-two week high of $19.08.

Marten Transport (NASDAQ:MRTN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The transportation company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26. Marten Transport had a return on equity of 12.07% and a net margin of 8.57%. The company had revenue of $232.44 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $240.05 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.33 EPS. Marten Transport’s revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Marten Transport will post 1 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Marten Transport from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th.

About Marten Transport

Marten Transport Ltd. engages in the provision of temperature-sensitive truckload carrier services. It operates through the following segments: Truckload, Dedicated, Intermodal, and Brokerage. The Truckload segment includes transport of food and consumer packaged goods that require a temperature-controlled or insulated environment.

