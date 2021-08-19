Capital Advisors Inc. OK Grows Holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Capital Advisors Inc. OK raised its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) by 8.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 121,252 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 9,704 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Inc. OK’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $12,342,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Belmont Capital LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 100.0% in the second quarter. Belmont Capital LLC now owns 260 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Asio Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the second quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Ironwood Financial llc increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 50.7% during the second quarter. Ironwood Financial llc now owns 333 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VNQ stock traded up $0.40 on Thursday, reaching $105.95. 69,935 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,412,413. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $104.78. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 1 year low of $75.46 and a 1 year high of $107.72.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

