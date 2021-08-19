Capital Advisors Inc. OK Purchases 43,359 Shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

Capital Advisors Inc. OK grew its position in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) by 14.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 339,030 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 43,359 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Inc. OK’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $24,942,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in D. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 20.4% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 18,619,491 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,414,335,000 after buying an additional 3,153,315 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners bought a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $238,616,000. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 50.8% in the 1st quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,413,355 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $259,278,000 after buying an additional 1,150,561 shares in the last quarter. London Co. of Virginia boosted its stake in Dominion Energy by 35.6% in the 1st quarter. London Co. of Virginia now owns 3,979,549 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $302,287,000 after purchasing an additional 1,045,573 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zimmer Partners LP acquired a new stake in Dominion Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $74,221,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Dominion Energy from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Dominion Energy from $80.00 to $77.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Dominion Energy from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $88.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Dominion Energy from $82.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Dominion Energy from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $84.30.

Shares of NYSE:D traded up $0.92 during trading on Thursday, hitting $78.90. 25,428 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,569,480. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.35. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $75.86. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $67.85 and a 52-week high of $86.95.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $3.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.48 billion. Dominion Energy had a net margin of 16.61% and a return on equity of 12.47%. Dominion Energy’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.73 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 3.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 20th. Investors of record on Friday, September 3rd will be issued a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd. Dominion Energy’s payout ratio is presently 71.19%.

Dominion Energy Profile

Dominion Energy, Inc engages in the provision of electricity and natural gas to homes, businesses, and wholesale customers. Its operations also include a regulated interstate natural gas transmission pipeline and underground storage system. It operates through following business segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, Contracted Assets and Corporate and Other.

