Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) Shares Bought by Pinnacle Associates Ltd.

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. raised its position in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 65,577 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 1,042 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Amgen were worth $15,984,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amgen during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE acquired a new position in shares of Amgen during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Amgen during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Amgen during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Amgen by 1,587.5% during the 1st quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 135 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMGN opened at $226.84 on Thursday. Amgen Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $210.28 and a fifty-two week high of $276.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $128.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.69. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $240.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.45.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The medical research company reported $4.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.09 by $0.29. Amgen had a net margin of 22.55% and a return on equity of 99.85%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Amgen Inc. will post 16.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 17th will be issued a $1.76 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 16th. This represents a $7.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.10%. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.41%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Amgen from $272.00 to $277.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. SVB Leerink lowered their target price on Amgen from $238.00 to $234.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Atlantic Securities reiterated an “underweight” rating and issued a $200.00 price objective on shares of Amgen in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Amgen from $220.00 to $217.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Amgen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $255.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Amgen presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $250.05.

Amgen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and marketing of human therapeutics. Its products include the following brands: Aranesp, Aimovig, KANJINTI, EVENITY, AMGEVITA, AVSOLA, BLINCYTO, MVASI, Corlanor, Enbrel, EPOGEN, IMLYGIC, Kyprolis, Neulasta, NEUPOGEN, Nplate, Parsabiv, Prolia, Repatha, Sensipar, Vectibix, Otezla, RIABNI, and XGEVA.

