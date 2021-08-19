Capital Advisors Inc. OK Purchases 71,277 Shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHC)

Capital Advisors Inc. OK lifted its position in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHC) by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 956,727 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 71,277 shares during the quarter. Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF makes up 1.2% of Capital Advisors Inc. OK’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Capital Advisors Inc. OK owned approximately 1.08% of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF worth $39,800,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wooster Corthell Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Wooster Corthell Wealth Management Inc. now owns 127,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,312,000 after acquiring an additional 468 shares during the period. Tortoise Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 145,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,068,000 after acquiring an additional 1,460 shares during the period. Oakwell Private Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 10.6% during the 2nd quarter. Oakwell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 58,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,442,000 after acquiring an additional 5,627 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 30.5% during the 2nd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 211,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,815,000 after purchasing an additional 49,552 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Horizon Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,239,000.

Shares of SCHC stock remained flat at $$42.09 during trading hours on Thursday. 211,837 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 304,010. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $42.11. Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF has a one year low of $31.25 and a one year high of $43.09.

Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE Developed Small Cap ex-US Liquid Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of small capitalization companies in developed countries outside the United States. The Index defines the small capitalization universe as approximately the bottom 10% of the eligible universe with a minimum free float capitalization of $150 million.

