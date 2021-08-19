Morgan Stanley Increases Phillips Edison & Company Inc (NASDAQ:PECO) Price Target to $33.00

Phillips Edison & Company Inc (NASDAQ:PECO) had its target price lifted by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $32.00 to $33.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 11.26% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on PECO. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Phillips Edison & Company Inc in a research note on Monday, August 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.00 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Phillips Edison & Company Inc in a research note on Monday, August 9th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $32.00 target price for the company. Mizuho began coverage on shares of Phillips Edison & Company Inc in a research note on Monday, August 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $33.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Phillips Edison & Company Inc in a research note on Monday, August 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 target price for the company. Finally, KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Phillips Edison & Company Inc in a research report on Monday, August 9th. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.86.

Shares of PECO opened at $29.66 on Thursday. Phillips Edison & Company Inc has a fifty-two week low of $26.51 and a fifty-two week high of $31.13.

Phillips Edison & Company Inc is an owners and operators of omni-channel grocery-anchored neighborhood shopping centers. It owned equity interests in real estate properties, including wholly-owned real estate properties and shopping center properties. Phillips Edison & Company Inc is based in CINCINNATI.

