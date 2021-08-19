Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) Shares Purchased by Ieq Capital LLC

Ieq Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) by 83.1% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 22,024 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 9,997 shares during the quarter. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $705,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Keating Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its holdings in Schlumberger by 0.8% in the second quarter. Keating Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 43,260 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,385,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. lifted its stake in Schlumberger by 8.4% in the second quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 14,382 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $401,000 after buying an additional 1,109 shares during the last quarter. We Are One Seven LLC purchased a new stake in Schlumberger in the second quarter valued at approximately $429,000. America First Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Schlumberger by 16.9% in the second quarter. America First Investment Advisors LLC now owns 361,040 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $11,557,000 after buying an additional 52,133 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Investment Counsel Inc lifted its stake in Schlumberger by 9.0% in the second quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc now owns 43,142 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,381,000 after buying an additional 3,555 shares during the last quarter. 69.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of SLB stock opened at $26.81 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.36. Schlumberger Limited has a 1-year low of $13.70 and a 1-year high of $36.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.24 and a beta of 2.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.04. Schlumberger had a return on equity of 9.96% and a net margin of 4.72%. The firm had revenue of $5.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.52 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.05 earnings per share. Schlumberger’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Schlumberger Limited will post 1.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be issued a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 73.53%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on SLB shares. Stephens upgraded Schlumberger from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $27.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Monday, April 26th. boosted their price objective on Schlumberger from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Schlumberger from $34.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Schlumberger from $32.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Finally, HSBC upgraded Schlumberger from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $18.10 to $25.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.41.

About Schlumberger

Schlumberger NV engages in the provision of technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production and processing to the oil and gas industry. It operates through the following business segments: Digital and Integration; Reservoir Performance; Well Construction; and Production Systems. The Digital and Integration segment combines the company’s software and seismic businesses with its integrated offering of asset performance solutions.

