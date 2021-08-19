SEA (NYSE:SE) Issues Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.09 EPS

SEA (NYSE:SE) released its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The Internet company based in Singapore reported ($0.61) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.52) by ($0.09), MarketWatch Earnings reports. SEA had a negative return on equity of 82.81% and a negative net margin of 32.54%. The firm had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.02 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.68) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 158.6% on a year-over-year basis.

SE stock opened at $318.61 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.76. The firm has a market cap of $163.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -88.75 and a beta of 1.30. SEA has a 1-year low of $135.28 and a 1-year high of $326.79. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $284.04.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on SE shares. New Street Research began coverage on SEA in a report on Friday, June 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $325.00 price objective on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on SEA in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on SEA from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded SEA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Cowen raised their price target on SEA from $280.00 to $345.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. SEA presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $272.17.

Sea Ltd. is an internet and mobile platform company, which engages in the provision of online gaming services. It operates through the following segments: Digital Entertainment, E-Commerce, and Digital Financial Services. The Digital Entertainment segment offers and develops mobile and PC online games.

