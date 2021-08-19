Capital Advisors Inc. OK Sells 400 Shares of AAON, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAON)

Capital Advisors Inc. OK cut its holdings in AAON, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAON) by 0.0% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,097,272 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 400 shares during the quarter. AAON accounts for about 2.1% of Capital Advisors Inc. OK’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Capital Advisors Inc. OK’s holdings in AAON were worth $68,678,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of AAON in the first quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of AAON by 2,441.3% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,033 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $142,000 after buying an additional 1,953 shares in the last quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of AAON in the first quarter valued at $200,000. Zebra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of AAON in the first quarter valued at $223,000. Finally, The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of AAON by 42.5% in the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,197 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $225,000 after buying an additional 953 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.22% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on AAON. DA Davidson raised shares of AAON from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $54.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AAON from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $79.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th.

AAON stock traded down $1.03 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $67.04. The company had a trading volume of 53,362 shares, compared to its average volume of 157,510. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.55 and a beta of 0.53. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $63.29. AAON, Inc. has a 1-year low of $54.85 and a 1-year high of $81.25.

AAON (NASDAQ:AAON) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The construction company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.06. AAON had a return on equity of 21.02% and a net margin of 14.94%. On average, analysts anticipate that AAON, Inc. will post 1.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AAON Company Profile

AAON, Inc engages in the engineering, manufacturing, marketing and sale of air conditioning and heating equipment. It operates through the following segments: Units, Parts-External, Parts-Internal, and Other. Its products include air handling units, self contained units, packaged rooftop units, geothermal heat units, controls, and coils.

