Fuse Network Price Down 10.2% Over Last Week (FUSE)

Fuse Network (CURRENCY:FUSE) traded 5.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on August 19th. Fuse Network has a total market capitalization of $3.60 million and $366,091.00 worth of Fuse Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Fuse Network has traded 10.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Fuse Network coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0654 or 0.00000145 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002211 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00002510 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.20 or 0.00055680 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 13.7% against the dollar and now trades at $65.88 or 0.00145581 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $67.73 or 0.00149667 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.78 or 0.00003927 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45,198.39 or 0.99880427 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $410.66 or 0.00907477 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $317.96 or 0.00702634 BTC.

Fuse Network launched on September 3rd, 2019. Fuse Network’s total supply is 314,655,931 coins and its circulating supply is 55,045,523 coins. Fuse Network’s official Twitter account is @Fuse_network

According to CryptoCompare, “The Fuse Network is tailor-made for local communities and used to power day-to-day mobile payments for any person with a phone.It’s designed to be a very low-cost alternative to traditional cash or cashless payments. It lowers the barriers of entry for entrepreneurs to launch wallets, payments services, loyalty programs, and any other systems that were previously powered by paper. Moving money on Fuse costs a fixed fee of up to US Dollar 1 cent (max $0.01) per transaction. The network is designed to have an easy to use and understandable model that is ready for mainstream adoption and far more effective than existing alternatives. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fuse Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Fuse Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Fuse Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

