Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $16.200-$17.000 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $17.080. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Shares of PH traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $293.19. The company had a trading volume of 2,748 shares, compared to its average volume of 920,901. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.84 billion, a PE ratio of 22.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.78. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $301.45. Parker-Hannifin has a fifty-two week low of $192.25 and a fifty-two week high of $324.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.81.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The industrial products company reported $4.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.32 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $3.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.93 billion. Parker-Hannifin had a net margin of 12.16% and a return on equity of 26.68%. Parker-Hannifin’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.55 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Parker-Hannifin will post 16.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 27th will be issued a $1.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 26th. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.41%. Parker-Hannifin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.39%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on PH shares. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Parker-Hannifin from a buy rating to a hold rating and reduced their target price for the company from $366.00 to $327.00 in a report on Friday, August 6th. Argus lifted their target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $310.00 to $345.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $330.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus restated a buy rating and set a $364.00 target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $334.64.

About Parker-Hannifin

Parker-Hannifin Corp. engages in the manufacture of motion and control technologies and systems. The firm also provides engineered solutions for mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets. It operates through the following segments: Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers products to original equipment manufacturers.

