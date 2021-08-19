Analysts Expect Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) Will Announce Earnings of $2.52 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) will post earnings of $2.52 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Eastman Chemical’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $2.42 and the highest estimate coming in at $2.61. Eastman Chemical reported earnings of $1.57 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 60.5%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Eastman Chemical will report full-year earnings of $9.23 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.12 to $9.40. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $9.71 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.35 to $10.32. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Eastman Chemical.

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The basic materials company reported $2.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.33 by $0.13. Eastman Chemical had a net margin of 3.43% and a return on equity of 17.52%. The company had revenue of $2.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.40 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.85 earnings per share. Eastman Chemical’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on EMN. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Eastman Chemical in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Tudor Pickering downgraded shares of Eastman Chemical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $117.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Eastman Chemical from $135.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Eastman Chemical from $130.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Eastman Chemical from $130.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Eastman Chemical currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $125.54.

In other Eastman Chemical news, CEO Mark J. Costa sold 45,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.30, for a total transaction of $5,188,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 265,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,598,429.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.93% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its position in shares of Eastman Chemical by 1.4% during the first quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 6,018 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $663,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Bank OZK grew its position in shares of Eastman Chemical by 1.0% during the first quarter. Bank OZK now owns 8,775 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $966,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its position in shares of Eastman Chemical by 11.2% during the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 906 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Avestar Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Eastman Chemical by 3.0% during the first quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 3,180 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $367,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC grew its position in Eastman Chemical by 28.9% in the 1st quarter. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC now owns 419 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. 81.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

EMN traded down $1.11 during trading on Thursday, hitting $110.15. 876 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 792,546. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. Eastman Chemical has a 1 year low of $70.50 and a 1 year high of $130.47. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $114.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.75, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.50.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a $0.69 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.51%. Eastman Chemical’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.88%.

Eastman Chemical Company Profile

Eastman Chemical Co engages in the provision of specialty chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Additives and Functional Products, Advanced Materials, Chemical Intermediates and Fibers. The Additives and Functional Products segment includes chemicals for products in the transportation, consumables, building and construction, animal nutrition, crop protection, energy, personal and home care, and other markets.

