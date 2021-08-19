Primecoin (XPM) Achieves Market Capitalization of $5.07 Million

Primecoin (CURRENCY:XPM) traded down 0.9% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on August 19th. Primecoin has a total market capitalization of $5.07 million and $681,713.00 worth of Primecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Primecoin has traded 6.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Primecoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.14 or 0.00000300 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

DigiByte (DGB) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0625 or 0.00000138 BTC.

Circuits of Value (COVAL) traded 29% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0112 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Myriad (XMY) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Quark (QRK) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0199 or 0.00000044 BTC.

TeeCoin (TEC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Safari (SFR) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Primecoin Coin Profile

Primecoin (XPM) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Multiple hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 7th, 2013. Primecoin’s total supply is 37,403,169 coins. The Reddit community for Primecoin is /r/primecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Primecoin’s official Twitter account is @primecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Primecoin’s official message board is talk.peercoin.net/c/altcoins/primecoin . The official website for Primecoin is primecoin.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Primecoin, or XPM, involves a new type of proof-of-work based on searching for prime numbers. Primecoin was created by Sunny King – who also created Peercoin. The block time is one minute and th total number of coins is 3299976 with dynamic difficulty retargetting. “

Buying and Selling Primecoin

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Primecoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Primecoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Primecoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

