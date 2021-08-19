Carl Zeiss Meditec AG (OTCMKTS:CZMWY) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Carl Zeiss Meditec AG (OTCMKTS:CZMWY) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company.

CZMWY has been the subject of several recent research reports. HSBC downgraded Carl Zeiss Meditec from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Carl Zeiss Meditec in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st.

Shares of OTCMKTS CZMWY remained flat at $$220.42 during trading on Thursday. The stock had a trading volume of 108 shares, compared to its average volume of 643. Carl Zeiss Meditec has a twelve month low of $107.65 and a twelve month high of $234.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $205.93.

Carl Zeiss Meditec AG operates as a medical technology company in Germany, the United States, Japan, France, Spain, India, the United Kingdom, Turkey, North Africa, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Ophthalmic Devices and Microsurgery. The Ophthalmic Devices segment offers optical biometers, ophthalmic surgical microscopes, phacoemulsification/vitrectomy devices, intraocular lenses, and ophthalmic viscoelastic products for the diagnosis and treatment of ophthalmic diseases in the field of cataract and retinal surgery.

