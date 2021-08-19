Venturi Wealth Management LLC Decreases Stock Position in Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF)

Venturi Wealth Management LLC lowered its stake in Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF) by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,437 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 320 shares during the quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Cincinnati Financial were worth $1,334,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CINF. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Cincinnati Financial by 50.8% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 187,486 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $16,104,000 after purchasing an additional 63,125 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 998,888 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $87,268,000 after buying an additional 41,079 shares during the last quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial in the 1st quarter worth about $218,000. DnB Asset Management AS increased its holdings in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 21,570 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,224,000 after buying an additional 903 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LVW Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 54.1% in the 1st quarter. LVW Advisors LLC now owns 3,591 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $370,000 after buying an additional 1,261 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.03% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Cincinnati Financial from $88.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Cincinnati Financial from $119.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Cincinnati Financial from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $100.00 to $116.00 in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Cincinnati Financial in a research note on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $148.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $121.17.

NASDAQ:CINF traded up $0.91 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $122.04. 1,082 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 708,952. Cincinnati Financial Co. has a 12-month low of $69.92 and a 12-month high of $124.37. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $118.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.30 and a quick ratio of 0.30. The company has a market cap of $19.67 billion, a PE ratio of 6.89 and a beta of 0.66.

Cincinnati Financial (NASDAQ:CINF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The insurance provider reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.80. Cincinnati Financial had a net margin of 30.25% and a return on equity of 7.71%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.44 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Cincinnati Financial Co. will post 4.82 EPS for the current year.

Cincinnati Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiary, provides property casualty insurance products in the United States. The company operates through five segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment offers coverage for commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, and workers' compensation.

