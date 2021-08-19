Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) Shares Purchased by North Star Asset Management Inc.

North Star Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) by 22.5% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,335 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 245 shares during the period. North Star Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $384,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL boosted its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 11.3% during the second quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 80,515 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $23,162,000 after purchasing an additional 8,172 shares during the last quarter. NFJ Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals during the first quarter worth $1,857,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 434.9% during the first quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 96,825 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $27,241,000 after purchasing an additional 78,725 shares during the last quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt boosted its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 55.5% during the second quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 5,042 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,450,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 53.1% during the first quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 319,918 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $90,006,000 after purchasing an additional 110,944 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.22% of the company’s stock.

APD has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Air Products and Chemicals in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded Air Products and Chemicals to a “positive” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $240.00 to $350.00 in a report on Friday, June 11th. Societe Generale lifted their target price on Air Products and Chemicals from $295.00 to $334.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. HSBC reduced their target price on Air Products and Chemicals from $275.00 to $269.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Susquehanna upgraded Air Products and Chemicals from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $240.00 to $350.00 in a report on Friday, June 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $313.24.

NYSE:APD opened at $272.15 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $288.80. The company has a quick ratio of 2.94, a current ratio of 3.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $245.75 and a 12 month high of $327.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.61, a PEG ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.75.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 8th. The basic materials company reported $2.31 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.36 by ($0.05). Air Products and Chemicals had a net margin of 20.15% and a return on equity of 14.84%. The company had revenue of $2.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.47 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.01 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 9.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 1st will be given a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 30th. Air Products and Chemicals’s payout ratio is 71.60%.

Air Products and Chemicals Company Profile

Air Products & Chemicals, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of atmospheric gases. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Gases-Americas, Industrial Gases-EMEA (Europe, Middle East, and Africa), Industrial Gases-Asia, Industrial Gases-Global and Corporate and Other. The Industrial Gases-America, EMEA and Asia segment markets and produces atmospheric gases such as oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases, process gases such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas and specialty gases and equipment for the production and processing of gases such as air separation units and non-cryogenic generators.

