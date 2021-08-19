Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) Now Covered by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set an “equal weight” rating on the software company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on ADSK. Rosenblatt Securities started coverage on Autodesk in a research note on Monday, June 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $320.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Autodesk in a research note on Monday, May 31st. KeyCorp increased their price target on Autodesk from $345.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Mizuho increased their price target on Autodesk from $335.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on Autodesk from $335.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $316.45.

NASDAQ ADSK opened at $323.52 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $71.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.49, a P/E/G ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a fifty day moving average of $303.11. Autodesk has a 12 month low of $215.83 and a 12 month high of $335.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 0.48 and a quick ratio of 0.48.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 26th. The software company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $989.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $964.76 million. Autodesk had a return on equity of 104.82% and a net margin of 33.31%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.85 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Autodesk will post 2.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ADSK. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Autodesk by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,647,131 shares of the software company’s stock worth $5,151,197,000 after buying an additional 99,854 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Autodesk by 12.6% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,730,919 shares of the software company’s stock worth $2,548,556,000 after buying an additional 975,042 shares during the last quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Autodesk by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 6,022,347 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,757,923,000 after buying an additional 305,021 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Autodesk by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,958,328 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,155,436,000 after buying an additional 270,867 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in shares of Autodesk by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,663,061 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,069,248,000 after buying an additional 81,842 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.48% of the company’s stock.

Autodesk Company Profile

Autodesk, Inc engages in the design of software and services. Its products include AutoCAD, BIM 360, Civil 3D, Fusion 360, InfraWorks, Inventor, Maya, PlanGrid, Revit, Shotgun, 3ds Max. The firm also offers product development and manufacturing software, which provides manufacturers in automotive, transportation, industrial machinery, consumer products, and building product industries with comprehensive digital design, engineering, and production solutions; architecture, engineering, and construction software improves the way buildings, factories, and infrastructure are designed, built, and used; and digital media and entertainment, which consists of tools for digital sculpting, modeling, animation, effects, rendering, and compositing for design visualization, visual effects, and games production.

