Kinovo plc (LON:KINO) Insider Clive Lovett Purchases 10,285 Shares

Kinovo plc (LON:KINO) insider Clive Lovett bought 10,285 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 18 ($0.24) per share, with a total value of £1,851.30 ($2,418.74).

Kinovo stock traded down GBX 1.04 ($0.01) during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching GBX 36.56 ($0.48). The company had a trading volume of 21,294 shares, compared to its average volume of 57,597. Kinovo plc has a 1 year low of GBX 32.15 ($0.42) and a 1 year high of GBX 40.97 ($0.54). The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.49. The stock has a market cap of £22.38 million and a PE ratio of 121.87.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 19th will be paid a dividend of GBX 0.50 ($0.01) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 19th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.47%.

Kinovo plc, through its subsidiaries, provides gas heating, electrical, and general building services to housing associations and local authorities in London and the South East. The company offers building maintenance services, such as internal and external building maintenance, refurbishment and conversion projects, living solutions, domestic and commercial plumbing, electrical design and planning, plastering, bathroom plumbing and installations, window replacements, ground works, carpentry, painting, decorating, and roofing.

