CohBar, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWBR) CEO Joseph J. Sarret Purchases 20,000 Shares

CohBar, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWBR) CEO Joseph J. Sarret bought 20,000 shares of CohBar stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1.12 per share, for a total transaction of $22,400.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
NASDAQ CWBR traded down $0.03 during trading on Thursday, hitting $1.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 391 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,708,386. The company has a market capitalization of $70.85 million, a P/E ratio of -3.90 and a beta of 2.74. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $1.27. CohBar, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $0.85 and a fifty-two week high of $2.27.
CohBar (NASDAQ:CWBR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.02). Equities research analysts predict that CohBar, Inc. will post -0.31 earnings per share for the current year.
Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Optimum Investment Advisors raised its stake in shares of CohBar by 3.4% in the second quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 302,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $424,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in CohBar by 17.5% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 94,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after acquiring an additional 14,073 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in CohBar by 31.5% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 75,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after acquiring an additional 18,063 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its position in CohBar by 173.1% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 28,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 18,367 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in CohBar by 29.2% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 87,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after acquiring an additional 19,684 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.72% of the company’s stock.
CohBar Company Profile
CohBar, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, focuses in the research and development of mitochondria based therapeutics (MBTs) for the treatment of chronic and age-related diseases. The company develops MBTs to treat non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH), obesity, fatty liver disease, idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis, type 2 diabetes mellitus, acute respiratory distress syndrome, cancer, atherosclerosis, cardiovascular, and neurodegenerative diseases, such as Alzheimer's disease.
