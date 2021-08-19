CohBar, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWBR) CEO Joseph J. Sarret Purchases 20,000 Shares

CohBar, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWBR) CEO Joseph J. Sarret bought 20,000 shares of CohBar stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1.12 per share, for a total transaction of $22,400.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

NASDAQ CWBR traded down $0.03 during trading on Thursday, hitting $1.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 391 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,708,386. The company has a market capitalization of $70.85 million, a P/E ratio of -3.90 and a beta of 2.74. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $1.27. CohBar, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $0.85 and a fifty-two week high of $2.27.

CohBar (NASDAQ:CWBR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.02). Equities research analysts predict that CohBar, Inc. will post -0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

CWBR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered CohBar from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Maxim Group began coverage on CohBar in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $3.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $4.42.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Optimum Investment Advisors raised its stake in shares of CohBar by 3.4% in the second quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 302,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $424,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in CohBar by 17.5% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 94,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after acquiring an additional 14,073 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in CohBar by 31.5% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 75,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after acquiring an additional 18,063 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its position in CohBar by 173.1% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 28,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 18,367 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in CohBar by 29.2% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 87,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after acquiring an additional 19,684 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.72% of the company’s stock.

CohBar Company Profile

CohBar, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, focuses in the research and development of mitochondria based therapeutics (MBTs) for the treatment of chronic and age-related diseases. The company develops MBTs to treat non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH), obesity, fatty liver disease, idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis, type 2 diabetes mellitus, acute respiratory distress syndrome, cancer, atherosclerosis, cardiovascular, and neurodegenerative diseases, such as Alzheimer's disease.

