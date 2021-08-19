Ashland Global Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ASH) Short Interest Update

Ashland Global Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ASH) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,310,000 shares, an increase of 18.5% from the July 15th total of 1,950,000 shares. Approximately 3.8% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 391,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.9 days.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Ashland Global to a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Ashland Global in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $118.00 price target for the company. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Ashland Global from $115.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Ashland Global from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $98.63.

Get Ashland Global alerts:

Shares of ASH traded down $0.64 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $82.96. 76 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 462,839. Ashland Global has a 1-year low of $66.95 and a 1-year high of $95.96. The company has a market capitalization of $5.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.53 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $87.04.

Ashland Global (NYSE:ASH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The basic materials company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.29 by ($0.07). Ashland Global had a net margin of 7.60% and a return on equity of 7.72%. The firm had revenue of $637.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $635.39 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.84 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Ashland Global will post 4.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. Ashland Global’s payout ratio is currently 42.86%.

In other news, insider Eric N. Boni sold 2,429 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.88, for a total transaction of $228,034.52. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,231 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,429,886.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 10.08% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in Ashland Global in the first quarter worth about $30,748,000. Bank of Nova Scotia acquired a new stake in Ashland Global in the first quarter worth about $11,226,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Ashland Global by 62.2% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 184,527 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $16,380,000 after purchasing an additional 70,746 shares during the period. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in Ashland Global by 186.2% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 28,428 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,524,000 after purchasing an additional 18,495 shares during the period. Finally, MAI Capital Management acquired a new stake in Ashland Global in the first quarter worth about $326,000. 90.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Ashland Global

Ashland Global Holdings Inc provides specialty chemical solutions worldwide. The company's Specialty Ingredients segment offers products, technologies, and resources for solving formulation and product-performance challenges. It provides solutions using natural, synthetic, and semisynthetic polymers derived from cellulose ethers, vinyl pyrrolidones, acrylic polymers, polyester and polyurethane-based adhesives, and plant and seed extracts.

Recommended Story: The primary rules of Elliott Wave theory

Receive News & Ratings for Ashland Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ashland Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.