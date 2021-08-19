Short Interest in CooTek (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE:CTK) Expands By 18.2%

CooTek (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE:CTK) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 661,800 shares, a growth of 18.2% from the July 15th total of 560,000 shares. Approximately 1.1% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 294,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.3 days.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its position in CooTek (Cayman) by 256.4% during the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 90,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,000 after purchasing an additional 65,098 shares during the period. State Street Corp acquired a new position in CooTek (Cayman) during the second quarter valued at $312,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in CooTek (Cayman) by 11.1% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 114,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,000 after purchasing an additional 11,400 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in CooTek (Cayman) by 103.4% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 29,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares during the period. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in CooTek (Cayman) during the first quarter valued at $94,000. Institutional investors own 6.49% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CooTek (Cayman) from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th.

Shares of NYSE:CTK traded up $0.02 on Thursday, hitting $1.31. 900 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 368,601. CooTek has a 1-year low of $1.29 and a 1-year high of $7.20. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $1.65. The stock has a market cap of $80.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.57 and a beta of -0.05.

CooTek (Cayman) (NYSE:CTK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 2nd. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.01). CooTek (Cayman) had a negative return on equity of 4,961.81% and a negative net margin of 12.02%. The company had revenue of $81.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $80.00 million. Analysts forecast that CooTek will post -0.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CooTek (Cayman) Company Profile

CooTek (Cayman) Inc operates as a mobile internet company in the United States, the People's Republic of China, the United States, and internationally. Its primary product is TouchPal Smart Input, an input method for mobile devices that supports approximately 110 languages. The company also offers Fengdu Novel, a mobile application that provides users with free online novels; Fengdu Audiobooks; and short video series based on Fengdu Literature Platform content and IP resources.

