Aluminum Co. of China Limited (NYSE:ACH) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Aluminum Co. of China Limited (NYSE:ACH) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 287,500 shares, an increase of 18.7% from the July 15th total of 242,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 133,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.2 days.

Shares of NYSE ACH traded down $0.46 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $13.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 729 shares, compared to its average volume of 154,138. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.53 billion, a PE ratio of 131.36 and a beta of 1.94. Aluminum Co. of China has a 12 month low of $5.00 and a 12 month high of $16.93. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $14.62.

Get Aluminum Co. of China alerts:

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its position in Aluminum Co. of China by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 32,772 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $485,000 after acquiring an additional 871 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Aluminum Co. of China by 668.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 58,374 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $863,000 after acquiring an additional 50,778 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in Aluminum Co. of China by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 58,205 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $849,000 after acquiring an additional 4,690 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Aluminum Co. of China by 40.5% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 17,405 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $257,000 after acquiring an additional 5,015 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC boosted its position in Aluminum Co. of China by 35.5% during the 2nd quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 188,577 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,789,000 after acquiring an additional 49,376 shares in the last quarter.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Aluminum Co. of China from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th.

Aluminum Co. of China Company Profile

Aluminum Corporation of China Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells alumina, primary aluminum, and energy products in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through Alumina, Primary Aluminum, Trading, and Energy segments. The Alumina segment mines for and purchases bauxite and other raw materials; and produces and sells alumina, as well as refined alumina.

Recommended Story: Capital Gains Distribution

Receive News & Ratings for Aluminum Co. of China Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aluminum Co. of China and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.