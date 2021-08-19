Venturi Wealth Management LLC Has $1.10 Million Holdings in iShares U.S. Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IYE)

Venturi Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IYE) by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 37,931 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,700 shares during the quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Energy ETF were worth $1,103,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 4,805.0% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,540,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $512,543,000 after buying an additional 19,141,972 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $142,021,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 154.6% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,825,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,578,000 after purchasing an additional 2,929,924 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Energy ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $57,351,000. Finally, CWM LLC raised its position in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 6,890,222.6% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,136,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,027,000 after purchasing an additional 2,135,969 shares during the period.

Shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF stock traded down $0.57 during trading on Thursday, reaching $24.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 41,544 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,729,702. iShares U.S. Energy ETF has a one year low of $14.52 and a one year high of $30.19. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $27.78.

iShares U.S. Energy ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Energy Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Oil & Gas Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the oil and gas sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in industry groups, such as oil and gas producers, and oil equipment, services and distribution.

