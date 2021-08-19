Venturi Wealth Management LLC Has $846,000 Stock Holdings in British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI)

Venturi Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI) by 38.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 21,516 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,012 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in British American Tobacco were worth $846,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. DAVENPORT & Co LLC increased its position in shares of British American Tobacco by 553.1% during the second quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 69,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,742,000 after purchasing an additional 59,064 shares during the period. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC increased its holdings in shares of British American Tobacco by 10.4% in the first quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 2,254,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,326,000 after acquiring an additional 213,158 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. increased its holdings in British American Tobacco by 3.9% during the first quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 338,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,116,000 after buying an additional 12,725 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC raised its position in British American Tobacco by 3.3% during the first quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 116,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,502,000 after acquiring an additional 3,735 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Okabena Investment Services Inc. grew its position in shares of British American Tobacco by 17.2% in the 1st quarter. Okabena Investment Services Inc. now owns 93,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,620,000 after acquiring an additional 13,702 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.83% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on BTI shares. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of British American Tobacco in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of British American Tobacco in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of British American Tobacco in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut British American Tobacco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy”.

Shares of NYSE:BTI traded down $0.18 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $36.82. 12,386 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,708,877. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.43. British American Tobacco p.l.c. has a 12 month low of $31.60 and a 12 month high of $41.14. The firm has a market cap of $78.52 billion, a PE ratio of 8.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.85.

British American Tobacco Company Profile

British American Tobacco plc is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and distribution of tobacco products. Its brands include Kent, Dunhill, Lucky Strike, and Pall Mall. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Asia-Pacific and Middle East (APME), Americas and Sub-Saharan Africa (AMSSA), and Europe and North Africa (ENA).

