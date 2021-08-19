Venturi Wealth Management LLC Sells 536 Shares of Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM)

Venturi Wealth Management LLC decreased its stake in Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM) by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 5,873 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 536 shares during the quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Williams-Sonoma were worth $938,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of WSM. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 7.8% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 228,334 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $40,917,000 after buying an additional 16,484 shares in the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 395.9% during the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 78,417 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $14,052,000 after purchasing an additional 62,603 shares in the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp grew its holdings in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 8.1% during the first quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 444,752 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $79,699,000 after purchasing an additional 33,138 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Williams-Sonoma in the first quarter valued at approximately $225,000. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Williams-Sonoma in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $6,304,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.24% of the company’s stock.

WSM has been the subject of several recent research reports. Bank of America raised shares of Williams-Sonoma from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $100.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Williams-Sonoma from $155.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Williams-Sonoma from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $193.00 to $154.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Telsey Advisory Group upped their target price on Williams-Sonoma from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Williams-Sonoma in a report on Friday, July 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $179.00 price target for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Williams-Sonoma currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $162.62.

In other Williams-Sonoma news, CEO Laura Alber sold 15,000 shares of Williams-Sonoma stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.26, for a total transaction of $2,463,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 522,974 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $85,903,709.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, insider Marta Benson sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.47, for a total transaction of $4,964,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 45,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,611,289.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 104,607 shares of company stock worth $17,355,134 in the last 90 days. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Williams-Sonoma stock traded down $2.62 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $160.19. The stock had a trading volume of 3,521 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,209,155. Williams-Sonoma, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $81.76 and a fifty-two week high of $194.69. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $159.18. The stock has a market cap of $12.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.72, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.66.

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 25th. The specialty retailer reported $2.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $1.10. Williams-Sonoma had a net margin of 11.97% and a return on equity of 60.81%. The business had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.51 billion. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Williams-Sonoma, Inc. will post 11.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 22nd. Williams-Sonoma’s payout ratio is presently 26.11%.

Williams-Sonoma Company Profile

Williams-Sonoma, Inc engages in the retailing of home products. It operates through the following segments: Pottery Barn, West Elm, Williams Sonoma, Pottery Barn Kids and Teen and Other. The Other segment includes net revenues from international franchise operations, Rejuvenation and Mark and Graham.

